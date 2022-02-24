Robeco launches sustainable index range

The Robeco SDG Low-Carbon Indices are similar to the firm's Multi-Factor Index range and will implement the firm's proprietary SDG framework, aiming to achieve outcomes in line with global targets.

Stocks that score negatively on the framework are excluded from the indices, which will also aim for a significantly larger carbon footprint reduction compared to traditional market indices.

Robeco described the offering as a "sustainable alternative to passive market cap indices."

"The biggest risk of climate change is inaction. Launching these indices and making these available to our clients is a tangible example of our efforts to combat climate change," said Lucian Peppelenbos, climate strategist at Robeco.

"The indices go beyond traditional carbon data sources. By using input from my team and the SDG framework, the indices differentiate between climate laggards and climate leaders," he added.

According to Peppelenbos, "leaders" are companies with or without exposure to carbon emissions but who are driving green innovations and transition efforts.

Robeco goes on sustainable themes investment teams hiring spree

Joop Huij, head of sustainable index solutions at Robeco, added that the indices will offer clients low turnover, liquidity and integrated transaction costs.

"Sustainable investing is shifting from avoiding ESG risks towards aligning with positive impact," said Jan Anton van Zanten, SDG strategist at Robeco.

"Our SDG framework identifies which companies are positively contributing to people's wellbeing and environmental sustainability and therefore leading this shift, and which are hindering progress."

Last Autumn, Robeco launched a Global SDG Engagement Equities fund with UBS Global Wealth Management (UBSGWM).

UBSGWM initiated the first funding round with an investment target of $1.5bn.