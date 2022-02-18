UK retail sales bounce back from tough December but 'warning lights blinking'

Sales volumes 3.6% above pre-Covid levels

Lauren Mason
clock • 2 min read
The sales uplift in January shows the Omicron recovery is underway
Image:

The sales uplift in January shows the Omicron recovery is underway

UK retail sales increased by 1.9% during January following a 4% fall in December, according to figures released today (18 February) by the Office for National Statistics, with home improvements significantly contributing to the uptick.

While non-food items provided the biggest bump, having risen by 3.4% during the month, food store sales volumes fell below pre-Covid levels for the first time, dropping 0.8% below where they were in February 2020.

Sales volumes across the piste were 3.6% above their pre-pandemic levels, although 76% of consumers say they can now feel the impact of rising inflation.

UK inflation of 5.5% has economy in 'chokehold' with peak yet to come

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer and fund manager on the Premier Miton diversified fund range, said given the rise in inflation and borrowing costs, as well as spikes in energy prices and tax increases, "we are likely to see some patchy data in the coming months".

"However, as one of the key drivers of the economy overall, it is likely that this will help convince the Bank of England that the recovery will be able to cope with more interest rate rises, probably coming next in March," he reasoned.

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said the continued slide of food sales is likely to be the result of rising costs.  

"Even the rush to Eat Out to Help Out did not make such a dent and it is likely enlightenment can be found in the 'implied deflator'… While sales over the three months to the end of January were up 3.1% the value of those sales rose by 9.9%," she pointed out.

"Unsurprisingly the end of "Plan B" did drag more people out and about and fuel sales were up over the month despite initial restrictions as winter breaks came to end. But Covid concerns and home working meant sales remained down on where they had been before the pandemic began."

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that while consumers appeared to be "shrugging off the mounting costs of the living crisis" overall, plenty of big spenders "may slink away in the months to come".

"The sales uplift in January shows the Omicron recovery is underway but retailers have not yet recouped all of December's losses," she warned. "At some point lockdown savings will be spent, and the rapid rise in prices on supermarket shelves, energy bills and petrol forecourts, combined with looming tax increases, is highly likely to put a dampener on consumer spending."

Streeter added that the fact more than three-quarters of adults say their cost of living has increased over the last month shows the "warning lights are already blinking".  

"Price rises are beginning to cut through to consumer sentiment," she said.

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

AssetCo 2021 results: Pre-tax profits and share price quadruple

CFA: 40% investment professionals experienced workplace discrimination

More on Industry

Stephen Kavanagh, CEO at Chase de Vere
Industry

Chase de Vere CEO to step down; Kathleen Gallagher to take over role

Current CEO Kavanagh to become chairman

Ayesha Venkataraman
clock 18 February 2022 • 2 min read
AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming
Industry

AssetCo 2021 results: Pre-tax profits and share price quadruple

Future growth plans

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 18 February 2022 • 3 min read
Alex Hoctor-Duncan, chief executive of River and Mercantile said "losing a client is always disappointing"
Industry

River and Mercantile to lose £927m in assets under management

Notice of client redemption

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

15 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

14 February 2022 • 3 min read
03

Penny Lovell steps down as Sanlam Private Wealth CEO

16 February 2022 • 1 min read
04

David Roberts retires after more than three decades in industry

17 February 2022 • 2 min read
05

Gina Miller declares outgoing FCA chair Charles Randell 'unfit for public office'

16 February 2022 • 2 min read
06

Link Fund Solutions CEO steps down

16 February 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot