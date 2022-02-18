UK retail sales bounce back from tough December but 'warning lights blinking'

While non-food items provided the biggest bump, having risen by 3.4% during the month, food store sales volumes fell below pre-Covid levels for the first time, dropping 0.8% below where they were in February 2020.

Sales volumes across the piste were 3.6% above their pre-pandemic levels, although 76% of consumers say they can now feel the impact of rising inflation.

UK inflation of 5.5% has economy in 'chokehold' with peak yet to come

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer and fund manager on the Premier Miton diversified fund range, said given the rise in inflation and borrowing costs, as well as spikes in energy prices and tax increases, "we are likely to see some patchy data in the coming months".

"However, as one of the key drivers of the economy overall, it is likely that this will help convince the Bank of England that the recovery will be able to cope with more interest rate rises, probably coming next in March," he reasoned.

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said the continued slide of food sales is likely to be the result of rising costs.

"Even the rush to Eat Out to Help Out did not make such a dent and it is likely enlightenment can be found in the 'implied deflator'… While sales over the three months to the end of January were up 3.1% the value of those sales rose by 9.9%," she pointed out.

"Unsurprisingly the end of "Plan B" did drag more people out and about and fuel sales were up over the month despite initial restrictions as winter breaks came to end. But Covid concerns and home working meant sales remained down on where they had been before the pandemic began."

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that while consumers appeared to be "shrugging off the mounting costs of the living crisis" overall, plenty of big spenders "may slink away in the months to come".

"The sales uplift in January shows the Omicron recovery is underway but retailers have not yet recouped all of December's losses," she warned. "At some point lockdown savings will be spent, and the rapid rise in prices on supermarket shelves, energy bills and petrol forecourts, combined with looming tax increases, is highly likely to put a dampener on consumer spending."

Streeter added that the fact more than three-quarters of adults say their cost of living has increased over the last month shows the "warning lights are already blinking".

"Price rises are beginning to cut through to consumer sentiment," she said.