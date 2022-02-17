Pandemic and lack of innovation blamed for fall in fund launches

The drop in launches last year was a “hangover” from the pandemic.

While some commentators place blame at the feet of the pandemic, others note the lack of innovation in open-ended funds compared to their closed-ended peers, and some suggest the industry has turned its focus to revamping existing funds to make them more sustainable.

Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, highlighted that planning for new launches requires time, meaning that the drop last year was a "hangover" from

the pandemic.

"As a result, given the huge uncertainty that was seen throughout 2020, it would seem likely that many asset managers put planning for new launches on hold until the picture was clearer and therefore this has resulted in a significant drop in applications during 2021," he explained.

Hughes said that with greater clarity about the future it is "certainly feasible" to see applications pick up.

However, Andrew Milligan, independent investment consultant, and Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at interactive investor, both noted that while there was just 32 launches in the open-ended sector, the closed-end space had a bumper year.

Throughout 2021, trusts raised £3.8bn through 16 new IPOs, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

Caldwell said there has been a "lack of innovation" from open-ended funds.

Meanwhile, investment trusts have seen several new alternative asset classes in recent years.

He cited music royalty rights, with the popular £2.1bn Hipgnosis Song trust and £355.1m Round Hill Music trust, along with two of last year's launches, the £220.6m Seraphim Space trust and the £100.7m Hydrogen One Capital Growth trust.

"The emergence of these new themes shows how the investment trust sector continues to evolve and how funds are standing still," he added.

"Investment trusts' fixed pool of assets structure is ideal for alternative investments, which tend to be illiquid - so cannot easily be swiftly bought or sold."

Caldwell added he does not see the decline of launches of funds as a bad thing.

"With thousands of funds available to retail investors, it can be both overwhelming and incredibly difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff," he said, adding "there are already too many funds, and too many are substandard or subscale".

Over the past number of years, investors have been increasingly looking for reassurance that their money is ‘doing good' in some form, a trend that Caldwell said "has not escaped the attention of fund management companies' marketing teams".

For some groups this has meant the launch of new funds, while for others this has led to a revamp.

While launches declined, alterations remained relatively steady at 1,245 applications, up from 1,159 in 2020 but down from the high of 1,534 in 2018.

While the FCA said it could not provide which fund launches and alterations were labelled ESG due to cost reasons, it is not unreasonable to think ESG makes up a significant proportion for both.

In fact, with 16 sustainable rebrands already in 2022, experts have previously told Investment Week that investors should be prepared for a deluge of green makeovers in the coming months.