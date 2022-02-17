Register now for LGBT Great History Month webinar

This engaging webinar will not only mark the importance of History Month, but will also provide exclusive insight into the launch of the LGBT Great iiBT standards on 1 March 2022, sharing several organisational tips and best practices.

LGBT Great is pleased to bring together the intersection of diversity to mark History Month. February is US Black History Month, an annual observance originating in the US where it is also known as African American History Month. Meanwhile, this month is also UK LGBT History Month, which is an annual celebration providing learning and education about the historic challenges faced by the community.

The panel will be exploring key questions including the role history can play in supporting societal and organisational change and how role modelling and storytelling can further equality and inclusion.

The panel will also give their views on what organisations need to consider in terms of diversity & inclusion as they welcome Generation Z and what they would like to see from the financial services industry in this area in the future.

The webinar will take place at 1pm GMT on 23 February and you can register here.



The panel for the event will include:

Matt Cameron, global managing director, LGBT Great

Alexis Goldfarb, senior diversity, equality and inclusion consultant, EMEA

Bisi Alimi, executive director, The Bisi Alimi Foundation

John Terry, Diversity Project board member, Organisational People Advisor

Demesha Hill, head of diversity and community relations, Janus Henderson Investors

Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief, Investment Week