M&G targets MPS expansion with TCF Investment acquisition

Undisclosed figure

clock • 1 min read
Co-founders of TCF, David Norman and Gary Mairs, will leave the business later in the year, as Kelemen assumes responsibility.
Image:

Co-founders of TCF, David Norman and Gary Mairs, will leave the business later in the year, as Kelemen assumes responsibility.

M&G has acquired investment manager TCF Investment for an undisclosed amount, as it targets the firm’s model portfolio service.

TCF, which is to become part of M&G Wealth, was bought by the firm for its capabilities in the model portfolio space, namely its flagship service - MAPS.

M&G Wealth will assume management responsibility of MAPS upon completion of the deal and launch a new range of portfolios over the course of the year.

The firm intends to reduce the management fees across TCF portfolios from 0.35% or 0.25% pa, to 0.15% pa. It will continue to be available across wealth platforms and be offered to other firms.

Shanti Kelemen, chief investment officer at M&G Wealth, said: "TCF Investment has an excellent long-term performance track record and a scalable platform for the management of model portfolios. This complements M&G plc's existing investment capability and accelerates our ability to offer model portfolios."

"It will allow us to bring new services to market, through all our distribution channels quickly."  

M&G Acquires £2.5bn AUA Sandringham FP

Co-founders of TCF, David Norman and Gary Mairs, will leave the business later in the year, as Kelemen assumes responsibility.

Norman said: "In the 13 years since launch, TCF Investment has built a well-respected and fast-growing model portfolio business with an enviable performance track record.   

"Combining this with M&G plc's financial strength, wider investment capability and distribution reach, it will provide the perfect opportunity to create a market-leading proposition for consumers and intermediaries."

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Crypto asset markets could pose 'threat to global financial stability'

GAM AUM drops £17.5bn in 2021 forcing targets review

More on Companies

Financial targets for 2024 have been revised to reflect current levels of assets, according to the manager.
Companies

GAM AUM drops £17.5bn in 2021 forcing targets review

Revision of financial targets

Georgie Lee
clock 17 February 2022 • 1 min read
The company announced on Friday (11 February) that Addenbrooke had stepped down
Companies

Link Fund Solutions CEO steps down

Chris Addenbrooke

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 16 February 2022 • 2 min read
The reports found several funds that did not provide value for investors
Companies

Aviva Investors AoV leads to reduced charges for £4bn bond fund and three funds closed

Assessment of value report

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 15 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

15 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

14 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

Penny Lovell steps down as Sanlam Private Wealth CEO

16 February 2022 • 1 min read
05

Investors wary of subscription model businesses as cost-of-living pressure increases

11 February 2022 • 4 min read
06

Gina Miller declares outgoing FCA chair Charles Randell 'unfit for public office'

16 February 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot