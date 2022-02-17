M&G targets MPS expansion with TCF Investment acquisition

Co-founders of TCF, David Norman and Gary Mairs, will leave the business later in the year, as Kelemen assumes responsibility.

TCF, which is to become part of M&G Wealth, was bought by the firm for its capabilities in the model portfolio space, namely its flagship service - MAPS.

M&G Wealth will assume management responsibility of MAPS upon completion of the deal and launch a new range of portfolios over the course of the year.

The firm intends to reduce the management fees across TCF portfolios from 0.35% or 0.25% pa, to 0.15% pa. It will continue to be available across wealth platforms and be offered to other firms.

Shanti Kelemen, chief investment officer at M&G Wealth, said: "TCF Investment has an excellent long-term performance track record and a scalable platform for the management of model portfolios. This complements M&G plc's existing investment capability and accelerates our ability to offer model portfolios."

"It will allow us to bring new services to market, through all our distribution channels quickly."

M&G Acquires £2.5bn AUA Sandringham FP

Co-founders of TCF, David Norman and Gary Mairs, will leave the business later in the year, as Kelemen assumes responsibility.

Norman said: "In the 13 years since launch, TCF Investment has built a well-respected and fast-growing model portfolio business with an enviable performance track record.

"Combining this with M&G plc's financial strength, wider investment capability and distribution reach, it will provide the perfect opportunity to create a market-leading proposition for consumers and intermediaries."