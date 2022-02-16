Enter now for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022

Back to a face-to-face ceremony

Enter now for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022

Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions are delighted to announce entries are now open for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022.

After two years running the awards virtually during the pandemic, we are delighted that the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards are back as a face-to-face event this year on Thursday 7 July  in London.

As ever, these awards honour excellence and innovation in investment marketing and content campaigns, as well as the individuals and teams behind them. We want to reward the professionals who have generated cut-through with messaging that resonates, and marketing with genuine impact.

The IMAIAs are about creativity, innovation and customer engagement. The awards this year cover  marketing & proposition development, content marketing & thought leadership, and direct & digital marketing. Above all we focus on innovation: seeking to find those who have gone beyond the tried and trusted and found the courage to do something genuinely new.

Entries will be judged by a panel of marketing, content, and investment experts from across the industry.

The IMAIAs are open to businesses and individuals working in the retail, asset/wealth management space as well as the institutional sector.

So whether you are a global business, marketing agency, or an individual who has delivered truly successful marketing innovation, we want to hear from you.

2022 CATEGORIES:

  • Best Website
  • Campaign Innovation
  • Content Marketing Campaign of the Year - Institutional
  • Content Marketing Campaign of the Year - Retail
  • Marketing Campaign of the Year
  • Marketing Team of the Year
  • Best Use of Market Research
  • Best Marketing Tech Stack Innovation
  • Event Innovation Award
  • Open Innovation Award
  • Proposition Development - Asset Management
  • Proposition Development - Discretionary Fund Management/Wealth Management
  • Thought Leadership Work - Retail
  • Thought Leadership Work - Institutional
  • Best Use of Video (including animation)
  • Best Podcast
  • "Hero" Content Asset Award
  • Best Blog or Blog Series

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES:

  • Marketer of the Year
  • Marketing Leader of the Year
  • Content Marketer of the Year
  • Unsung Hero

Entries are open until 28 March 2022. Nominations for the individual categories are open until 28 February 2022.

For more information and to enter, click here.  

 

