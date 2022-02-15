Lindsell Train Global Equity dropped from Bestinvest Best Funds list

The list includes 98 actively managed funds, including 25 listed investment trusts, along with 11 ETFs and ten passive index funds.

River and Mercantile hires for Hanbury's Income fund

New additions to the list include Pantheon International, Ninety One UK Alpha, Premier Miton UK Growth and ES River and Mercantile UK Equity Smaller Companies, which has been added despite the departure of manager Dan Hanbury last week.

Lindsell Train Global Equity was joined in its fall from grace by Jupiter Income Trust, European Opportunities Trust and a raft of ETFs from iShares and SPDR, among others.

Jason Hollands, managing director of Bestinvest, noted that the Lindsell Train fund had been downgraded to neutral last December.

He added: "While the manager has a good long-term track record and a clearly articulated philosophy, it has endured an extended period of disappointing performance and we feel there are other global equity funds that have the edge in the current environment."

Bestinvest, which is owned by Tilney Smith & Williamson, said that the list aims to select "managers who are not constrained by hugging benchmarks", while having a clearly defined approach and choosing to personally invest in their own funds. They also value those that are willing to limit the size of their funds "if this starts to hamper the way it is managed".

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

Last week, the firm listed 86 of the funds that investors might want to avoid in its Spot the Dog report, with Schroders-managed funds compromising the largest group of underperforming products by both assets under management and tally.

Hollands added that the list is "essentially the same list used by Tilney Smith & Williamson's private client investment managers, trimmed of funds not directly accessible to retail investors."

"Many investors put too much emphasis on a few basic metrics like recent past performance, which is a like driving a car solely looking in the rear-view mirror and not the road ahead. The Best Funds list is distilled from extensive research, including meeting the fund managers, digging beneath the bonnet to understand their investment approaches and giving consideration to factors like fund size and liquidity.

"There is still some choosing for investors to do, with 119 vehicles on the list across many different sectors, but in the absence of tailored investment advice, it makes an excellent starting point."