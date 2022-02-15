Natixis IM appoints new head of global market strategy

Mabrouk Chetouane

Mabrouk Chetouane of Natixis IM
Mabrouk Chetouane of Natixis IM

Natixis Investment Managers has hired Mabrouk Chetouane as the firm’s new head of global market strategy, solutions, international.

Chetouane will be responsible for the firm's global market strategy team, which develops the in-house macroeconomic, asset allocation and investment views of the firm.

He will be based in Paris and report to Claire Martinetto, head of Natixis IM solutions, international.   

The role will also entail Chetouane overseeing the team's involvement in the multi-investment process, as well as strategic asset allocation modelling for public and private markets. He will also contribute to Natixis solutions strategy and positioning with senior management and facilitate the relationship with affiliates and the US Solutions teams.

Chetouane joins Natixis IM from BFT Investment Managers, where he was head of research and strategy. Prior to this he worked as a principal economist for IHS Global Insight, while having also spent six years with Banque de France. In total, he has close to 20 years of experience in macro-economic forecasting.

Haig Bathgate among new executive team for former Sanlam wealth business

Martinetto commented: "As we continue to enhance the full capabilities of our solutions business, Mabrouk will play a key role in developing macro strategy and research that supports client portfolios and puts their needs front and centre. 

"He will also work in close collaboration with our US team as well as our range of affiliates to support investors with their asset allocation decisions. He has a wealth of knowledge and industry experience and I look forward to welcoming him to Natixis IM."

