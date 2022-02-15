JO Hambro makes abrdn hire for new regional head of product

Ben Morris joins

clock • 1 min read
Morris spent 12 years at abrdn, where he most recently worked as head of equities, product strategy and specialists
Image:

Morris spent 12 years at abrdn, where he most recently worked as head of equities, product strategy and specialists

JO Hambro Capital Management has hired abrdn’s Ben Morris as its new head of product for EUKA (Europe, United Kingdom and Asia).

Morris will report to TJ Voskamp, JO Hambro's head of distribution for EUKA, and will be responsible for product management and development in the region. He begins at the firm this week and is based in London

He spent 12 years at abrdn, where he most recently worked as head of equities, product strategy and specialists, holding responsibility for the development and delivery of products within the equity business and the overall product strategy.

River and Mercantile hires for Hanbury's Income fund

Morris said in a statement that he was "thrilled" to join the firm, explaining that Voskamp "has started to build an experienced distribution team that is taking this successful business forward across the regions. I am looking forward to building on the already strong investment franchises and product set further in the future"

Voskamp added: "Hiring Ben is a further important step for our continuing growth as a business in EUKA. He follows other key hires over the recent months and joins at a crucial juncture where his valuable experience and knowledge will help us to continue to build relevant solutions and products for our clients across region and client channel"

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Natixis IM appoints new head of global market strategy

Link Fund Solutions CEO steps down

More on Business roles

Foster took part in internships at Polar Capital, Odey Asset Management and Artemis Investment Management.
Business roles

Rathbones adds investment consultant to sales team

Jenny Foster joins

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 15 February 2022 • 1 min read
Mabrouk Chetouane of Natixis IM
Business roles

Natixis IM appoints new head of global market strategy

Mabrouk Chetouane

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 February 2022 • 1 min read
The move has been effective since the start of the year and Heslop will remain involved in the strategy.
People moves

Jupiter's Ian Heslop steps back from fund management

Jupiter Merian Systematic range

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 11 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: It's Time to Have a Look at Quality Dividends

08 February 2022 • 16 min read
02

Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

14 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

Analysts back biotech & healthcare trusts as sector struggles

10 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

Investors wary of subscription model businesses as cost-of-living pressure increases

11 February 2022 • 4 min read
06

UK GDP defied Delta and Omicron to rise 7.5% over 2021

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot