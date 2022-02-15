JO Hambro makes abrdn hire for new regional head of product

Morris spent 12 years at abrdn, where he most recently worked as head of equities, product strategy and specialists

Morris will report to TJ Voskamp, JO Hambro's head of distribution for EUKA, and will be responsible for product management and development in the region. He begins at the firm this week and is based in London

He spent 12 years at abrdn, where he most recently worked as head of equities, product strategy and specialists, holding responsibility for the development and delivery of products within the equity business and the overall product strategy.

River and Mercantile hires for Hanbury's Income fund

Morris said in a statement that he was "thrilled" to join the firm, explaining that Voskamp "has started to build an experienced distribution team that is taking this successful business forward across the regions. I am looking forward to building on the already strong investment franchises and product set further in the future"

Voskamp added: "Hiring Ben is a further important step for our continuing growth as a business in EUKA. He follows other key hires over the recent months and joins at a crucial juncture where his valuable experience and knowledge will help us to continue to build relevant solutions and products for our clients across region and client channel"