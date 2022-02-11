UK GDP defied Delta and Omicron to rise 7.5% over 2021

Despite a variety of restrictions across the home nations, GDP only dropped slightly in December, down 0.2% for the month, less than the consensus 0.5% expectations.

This increase followed a record 9.4% decline in 2020, as a result of the onset of lockdowns and the pandemic.

Monetary mistake? BoE raises rates with a 'hawkish twist'

Emma Mogford, fund manager at Premier Miton Investors, described this as an "encouraging sign for the health of the economy", adding the "self-imposed protect Christmas" lockdown had only a "mild impact" on December growth.

Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at Tilney Smith and Williamson, agreed, suggesting that with restrictions lifted, the economic outlook is "constructive" for 2022.

"The latest January CBI industrial trends survey showed that investment intentions over the next year rose to their peak level since 1988, while order book volumes are running at close to their highest level since the data began in 1977," he said.

"Even with rumbling concerns over the UK's trade relationship with the EU, trade sector sentiment is showing distinctive signs of improvement."

Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at XTB, added today's data showed "promising signs of the post pandemic recovery" and might encourage the Bank of England to continue its "aggressive fiscal and monetary policy change".

"While rising inflation and supply issues continue to impact growth and price stability, there appear to be signs of easing across several sectors as they resume somewhat normal operations," he said.