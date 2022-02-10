Government and fund industry edge closer to LTAF agreement

In particular, industry professionals declared their continued support for the introduction of Long-Term Asset Funds (LTAFs) into the UK investment landscape, which would allow market participants access to longer-term, less liquid assets like venture capital, private equity, and real estate.

New rules, which came into force in November following a period of consultation by the FCA, outlined that LTAFs may be distributed to professional investors, high net worth individuals and sophisticated retail investors.

LTAF: Industry asks why wealthy investors warrant 'special treatment'

On 16 November 2021, the government laid out a requirement for LTAFs to meet a genuine diversity of ownership (GDO) condition, which would protect against tax manipulation using funds controlled by an exclusive few investors.

However, the government has now said it would review the condition after experts expressed it was required for "institutional and other investors."

"The ongoing success of the UK funds industry requires regulation and tax to be joined-up," said Karagh Gilliatt, partner at law firm CMS.

"From the authorised funds perspective, review of the ‘genuine diversity of ownership' condition is very much to be welcomed as it has hindered successful fund establishment and could pose as a blocker to those wishing to establish LTAFs," she added.

The FCA plans to consult on the promotion of LTAFs further in 2022, and address distribution to a broader range of retail investors.

Gilliat also called for a fast-track authorisation process for professional-only alternative investment funds (AIFs) so that the UK can remain an attractive and competitive destination for investors of these products.

However, the government responded that it was "not convinced" of the merits of a "fast track" or "light-touch" approach from regulators.

"Given the Irish fast-track CBI approval process is often cited as a benefit when choosing fund domicile, the fact that the government is not convinced of the merits of a fast-track authorisation process for professional-only authorised AIFs is a bit of a blow and knocks out what could have been an easy, quick win for UK plc," said Gilliatt.

A key advocate of the scheme proposal, Melville Rodrigues, head of real Estate advisory at Apex Group , said: "The proposal plugs a gap in the existing UK funds regime. UK fund managers - particularly operating within the real estate sector - can look forward to operating unauthorised closed-ended investment vehicles onshore: no longer dependent on going offshore.

"The unauthorised contractual scheme will facilitate more investment in long-term UK assets, enable fund management houses to drive the UK government's levelling up goals and enhance the UK's brand for fund and asset management. This is a "win-win" collaboration for government and the fund industry."