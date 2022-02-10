US households hit by soaring inflation as wealthy 'continue to prosper'

7.5% CPI in January

US inflation soars to 7.5% in January
In a further sign inflation is becoming an endemic issue, the US consumer price index hit 7.5% in January - its highest level since 1982.

Commentators have noted how the effects will be most felt in lower income households, while wealthy citizens continue to make gains off the back of the pandemic.

The latest US inflation figures should make any remaining bond bulls "queasy", according to Seema Shah, chief global strategist at $980bn manager Principal Global Investors.

"What's worse, is that this likely isn't the peak," said Shah. "Energy prices subtracted from January's CPI data, so their recent surge suggest even more upside ahead.

"In addition, higher-than-expected monthly gains in core CPI indicate continued underlying heat and will do nothing to relieve pressure on the Fed to tighten sharply and urgently."

'Significant challenges lie ahead' for the Federal Reserve

For markets, Shah argued, a peak in US inflation "cannot come soon enough". She added that "this a big number for equities to digest."

With lockdown measures still in place in many countries, supply chain issues as yet unresolved and macroeconomic and geopolitical issues continuing to weigh on outlooks, global economies have a long way to go.

Richard Flynn, managing director at investment platform Charles Schwab UK, said: "The rise in the rate of inflation is concerning. Investors anticipated a rise the rate of inflation. Yet, today's rate exceeds expectations.

"Prices across the economy continue to be stoked by ongoing supply shortages, the effects of fiscal and monetary stimulus, a strong job market and higher wages, rising home prices and rents, and the rising price of crude oil.

IIF survey: Emerging market investors get 'jitters' in January

"The persistently high rate of inflation, combined with the impact of Omicron, has caused significant volatility on U.S. markets since the start of 2022," he said.

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, argued that it might be "a few months before we can begin contemplating" that US inflation has reached its peak. What is certain so far is that predictions have been mistaken.

Patel said: "Markets have been caught unawares by this surprise to the upside and will just reiterate the Federal Reserve's need to start hiking policy rates at its next meeting.

"Much of this inflation, however, will impact people in different ways, and be dependent on who you are, where you are, and what you do. Naturally, the worse-off will be hit hardest as it is likely to be rents, along with non-discretionary items, rising faster than more discretionary items.

He added: "There was a fear that the economic recovery from Covid-19 would be K-shaped, with the wealthier continuing to prosper and the real economy slowing down.

"This fear is now playing out and we need to see a deceleration in prices for living essentials from here. Raised inflation is just going to exacerbate growth inequality and choke-off the post-pandemic economic revival."

