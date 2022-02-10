Fulcrum AM hires EY sustainability consultant for responsible investment role

Sharma was at EY for four years where she was most recently a senior consultant in sustainable finance.

In her new role, Sharma will support the firm through its reporting and regulatory commitments and help integrate ESG into its investment process.

She will report to Fulcrum partner and chair of the firm's responsible investment committee, Matt Roberts.

"In addition to supporting our overall Responsible Investment activities as a firm, Sam will also be working as part of our alternative solutions team, helping us to conduct detailed due diligence on the third-party managers, including illiquid specialists," said Roberts.

"We think that having Sam as part of the team will increase our chances of doing a good job for clients," he added.

In 2020, the firm launched a Paris-aligned climate change fund. Last year in June, it announced it was lowering the target temperature of the fund to 1.4C.

Two months prior, it promoted head of equities Fawaz Chaudhry and portfolio manager Stephen Crewe to partners.