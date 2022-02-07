CFA UK launches new climate investing qualification

Following a qualification pilot phase, the new Certificate in Climate and Investing (CCI) has opened to registrations and has been designed as a self-study course that requires a recommended 150 hours of study.

The course has a ten-part syllabus, covering areas including climate science, regulatory response and policy, and the changing corporate reporting landscape, as well as tools that measure climate-related impacts on investments, across asset classes, and public and private markets.

The CFA UK announced it was developing the new certificate last year, following the release of its Certificate in ESG Investing earlier in 2021.

Will Goodhart, CEO of CFA UK, said: "COP26 reaffirmed the changes that need to be made and highlighted the finance sector's increased commitment to working with government and civil society to maintain the sustainability of our planet.

"Investment will have a vital role to play in the transition to net zero and there has never been a more important time for investment professionals to understand climate risks and how to integrate climate considerations into a portfolio. This programme provides the practical skills and knowledge that people in our sector need to be able to play their part and meet their clients' demands."

The CFA UK, which represents the interests of 11,500 investment professionals in the UK, said that those who do the course have 12 months from the start to sit the exam.

Chair of the CCI panel, Monica Filkova, CFA, added: "The CCI panel has played an integral part in developing this qualification. I am grateful to all the professionals who have shared their knowledge to create this much-needed qualification - especially the authors of the learning materials.

"The syllabus has been designed to ensure candidates feel empowered to make decisions on a topic that is becoming increasingly more complicated."