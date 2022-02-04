Aegon Property Income issues third distribution to investors

The fund has sold five assets from its portfolio since it paid investors its last distribution in November, for a total of £24.8m.
Aegon Property Income will pay investors a minimum of £26m of their invested capital back on 10 February as it issues its third pro-rata distribution.

This represents 12.5% of the value of the funds as at 31 January 2022, and investors will receive their cash by bank transfer or cheque, as with the previous distributions.

Aegon's challenge as a forced seller

As of the end of the month, the fund has one asset exchanged and a further five under offer for sale, with more assets "in the market or being put into the market for sale".

The update clarified that some assets remain "subject to asset management initiatives" and will be sold on completion to "optimise value".

This marks the third consecutive quarter that Aegon has fulfilled its commitment to make distributions to shareholders on a quarterly basis, providing enough properties have been sold to make a "material distribution".

 

