AllianceBernstein to enter global ETF market

Hires Noel Archard as head

AB taps SSGA for global head of ETFs role
Image:

AB taps SSGA for global head of ETFs role

AllianceBernstein has hired Noel Archard as the firm’s first global head of ETFS and portfolio solutions as it plans to enter the ETF market.

AllianceBernstein said it plans to "build a global ETF business" under Archard, with its initial set of active ETF offerings planned to release in the USA later this year

Archard will be responsible for bringing the firm's set of investment capabilities to the active ETF marketplace, reporting to head of global client group Onur Erzan.

He joins AllianceBernstein from State Street Global Advisors, where he most recently worked as global head of product. He has two decades of experience with ETFs, having also worked as BlackRock and Vanguard.

AllianceBernstein taps Schroders for new equity income portfolio manager

"Over the last decade, we have continuously evolved our investment platforms to better meet changing client investment goals; thoughtfully listening to their needs and providing the solutions they seek," said Erzan.

"Establishing the firm's first-ever global head of ETFs and portfolio solutions role and adding Noel to the team creates an opportunity for AB to generate an innovative and differentiated offering in a crowded space - as we have done successfully in different parts of the market like retail SMAs, income and sustainable investing.

"As a proven industry leader with more than two decades of ETF and asset management executive experience, we are confident that Noel's leadership will be instrumental to the success of not only our ETF business, launching later this year, but also our broader portfolio solutions including next generation SMAs and model portfolios."

Archard added: "I'm very proud to join a firm with more than a 50 year legacy as a leading investment manager, which has withstood various economic cycles - continuously delivering superior returns for a diverse set of investors, and across multiple asset classes."

