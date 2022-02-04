Neuberger Berman hires client portfolio manager from Franklin Templeton

Nicole Vettise

Nicole Vettise of Neuberger Berman
Nicole Vettise of Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman has hired Nicole Vettise to the newly created role of managing director and client portfolio manager for equities in EMEA.

Vettise joins the firm from Franklin Templeton, where she spent three years as a senior institutional portfolio manager for emerging markets equities.

Previously, Vettise worked at BlackRock as the head of the natural resources and thematic product strategist team for two years. Vettise has also held similar roles at RBC Global Asset Management and JP Morgan Asset Management.

Vettise will be based in London and will report to Dik van Lomwel and Doug Kramer, head of institutional equity and multi-asset at Neuberger Berman.

CFA hires Aviva Investors vet for regions role

van Lomwel said: "With portfolio managers now located in Japan, China and more in Europe, along with advances to our global research, data science and ESG capabilities, we are building on our long history of equity management. Nicole has a proven history of bringing clients equity solutions from such broad resources."

Vettise added: "Neuberger Berman holds a unique spot in the industry— independent, employee-owned, aligned with clients, focused on ESG and constantly striving to excel. I look forward to working with teams globally to further develop our offering."

