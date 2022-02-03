'Biggest greenwashing exercise of all time': EU includes fossil gas in plans

The European Commission has confirmed it intends to press ahead with controversial plans to allow certain fossil gas investments to be labelled as 'green' under its new sustainable investment taxonomy, prompting outcry from climate experts who have warned the proposals are ripe for legal action.

A legal text published yesterday (3 February) setting out how the EU proposes to classify fossil gas and nuclear activities in its new sustainable finance rulebook are broadly in line with a text leaked on New Year's Eve, which stated that investments in some fossil gas power plants with a construction permit by 2030 could be labelled as 'sustainable' on the grounds they are 'transitional' activities that would advance the net-zero transition.

But the Commission has weakened the criteria set out for gas plant investments in the draft document, removing a condition for gas plants qualifying as sustainable to start ratcheting up production of low carbon gases from 2026 and swapping a requirement for plants to achieve a 55% reduction in emissions per kWh of output energy compared to the facilities they replace, with a 55% reduction over the lifetime of the plant.

Justifying its approach in a statement yesterday, the European Commission said there was a "role for private investment in gas and nuclear activities" in the energy transition and noted the gas and nuclear projects that would be certified by the rulebook as sustainable investments would allow it "to accelerate the shift from more polluting activities, such as coal generation, towards a climate-neutral future, mostly based on renewable energy sources".

To achieve the certification, gas plants must meet certain emissions targets over their lifetime, replace a more polluting fossil fuel plant, and have a plan to be switched to run on low carbon gases by 2035.

The taxonomy is designed to clarify which projects should be classified as sustainable, establishing ground rules for the fast expanding sustainable investment market that supporters hope will combat accusations of 'greenwashing' and help channel more investment into low carbon infrastructure.

But the EU's proposals to allow fossil gas to be labelled as sustainable has been the subject of major controversy, with investors, academics, economists, campaigners, the European Investment Bank, and some member states and MEPs pointing out that the decision is out of step with climate science and could enable mass 'greenwashing' of sustainable investment products.

There are fears that any inclusion of fossil gas projects in the taxonomy would have the net effect of reducing climate ambition around the world by enabling continued financial flows towards fossil fuel infrastructure, given that many countries and regions are expected to use the EU's rulebook as a benchmark for their own green finance regulations.

Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and one of the key architects of the Paris Agreement, slammed the EU's plan as a "weak compromise on gas" that would undermine the purpose of the EU taxonomy and prompt investors to seek more reliable science-based criteria to classify their investments. "Labelling gas as 'green' is greenwashing," she said.

"The EU Taxonomy was envisioned as a vital tool to align financial flows with the Paris Agreement," she added. "Instead, Europe is undermining its climate leadership and lowering standards in the EU and beyond. When a gold standard does emerge elsewhere, this Taxonomy will be left behind."

Environmental law charity ClientEarth has warned the Commission was putting itself at "serious risk of legal challenge" if it pressed ahead with plans to include fossil gas in the taxonomy.

"Branding gas as transitional and green in the taxonomy clashes with a number of EU laws, including the EU's obligations under the Paris Agreement, the European Climate Law and - amazingly - the Taxonomy Regulation itself," said ClientEarth lawyer Marta Torporek. "Failing to take these legal obligations into account puts the Commission at serious risk of legal challenge. We now urge the European Parliament to prevent a disaster in the making and veto the Commission's proposal."

Several governments and organisations are reportedly already planning legal challenges to the inclusion of gas and nuclear in the taxonomy.

Tubiana urged the EU to rethink its approach, noting that the value of the Taxonomy was to drive the "deep change we need to reach net zero emissions by 2050" not "stabilise the energy mix as it is now".

"In recent weeks, we have heard the financial sector, scientists and sustainable finance experts all calling for a science-based EU Taxonomy," she added. "Instead of listening, the European Commission weakened the criteria further."

Her comments were echoed by Greenpeace EU sustainable finance campaigner, Adriadna Rodrigo, who dubbed the "anti-science plan" as the "biggest greenwashing exercise of all time".

"It makes a mockery of the EU's claims to global leadership on climate and the environment," she said. "The inclusion of gas and nuclear in the taxonomy is increasingly difficult to explain as anything other than a giveaway to two desperate industries with powerful political friends."

The proposal will now be scrutinised by EU governments and the European Parliament, which must approve it before it becomes law.

However, Faustine Delasalle, director of the Energy Transitions Commission, warned the plan could undermine investment in renewables projects that are required to provide the bedrock for the net zero transition.

"The EU taxonomy's positioning of gas as an alternative to coal fails to recognise that renewable electricity generation can already displace coal generation at a cheaper cost," she said. "Using the EU Taxonomy to label some investments in natural gas as climate-friendly risks detracting the finance community's attention from the highest investment priority for Europe's energy transition. Above all else, investment is needed in the massive renewable electricity generation required to decarbonise the economy."

The debate over whether fossil gas and nuclear projects should be classified as sustainable investments, and the wider discussion over the role of so-called transition technologies in the pursuit of net zero emissions, has now be underway for several years. But there is clearly a long way to run - and the prospect of plenty of legal dramas - before it is resolved.