CFA hires Aviva Investors vet for regions role

Moody will be responsible for the organisation's regional staff, marketing, society relations teams, and customer experience.

He spent over 20 years at Aviva Investors, starting out as global client investment director for ESG and progressing to client solutions director.

He will report to CFA president and CEO Margaret Franklin.

"Paul's deep experience demonstrates that he is distinctively suited for this position. He will draw on his 30-year career in asset management as both a global product director and client solutions director for the benefit of CFA Institute and our many stakeholders," said Franklin.

"Paul understands how to shape products that meet client needs and bring them to market. He is adept at working across organizations and with many stakeholders to deliver results, which will serve him well in this role," she added.

As Aviva Investor's client solutions director, Moody took ownership of strategic partnerships, business strategy and execution of the firm's client solutions business plan.

He also led a team covering sales, product specialists, and relationship directors. He was also formerly at Henderson Global Investors and NPI.