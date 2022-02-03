Although the government proposals have been commended for their focus on healthy life expectancy, income and housing boosts, the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) noted the lack of specific mention of its net zero goals in the 12 levelling up missions.

James Alexander, UKSIF chief executive, said: "We are hugely disappointed to see the UK's net zero and sustainability ambitions overlooked in the white paper with no references made within any of the 12 ‘Levelling-Up Missions.'"

Alexander argued that the links between the UK's 2050 net zero objective and levelling up agenda are "very clear", and one goal "cannot be achieved at the expense of the other".

How asset managers fit in the 'Just Transition'

"Creating an economy that can build the sustainable industries of the future in those parts of this country that need this investment the most will be critical to progressing both agendas," said Alexander.

According to the sustainability advocate, more recognition needed to be given to the importance of promoting the so-called Just Transition "for those left-behind communities" as the country - and the world - gradually moves towards a ‘greener' economy.

Alexander said the just transition to a green economy can play a part in putting the levelling up agenda in practice across the country.

He added: "We continue to support a ‘Just Transition Commission' to help define a common language and begin work on ‘Just Transition roadmaps' to analyse those sectors where jobs are most at risk and of the reskilling interventions needed."

Meanwhile, the Association for Renewable Energy & Clean Technology called the UK's levelling up missions a "missed opportunity", stating its disappointment over the lack of net zero-related targets in the government's plans.

Dr Nina Skorupska, CEO of the group, said: "Amid a worsening cost of living crisis - driven in part by volatile fossil fuel prices - the need to accelerate the energy transition has never been greater.

"It is clear that the best way to protect households from rising energy bills is to expand the installation of domestic renewable and clean tech systems, insulate homes as quickly as possible, and deliver new housing stock which is fit for a net zero future."



"I hope that the government looks to reassess its position, place net zero at the heart of its ‘levelling up' agenda, and build a more equitable, more sustainable and more prosperous economy," she added.

In the whitepaper on levelling up the country, the government highlighted how the economic geography of the UK will be subject to further change which will be driven by changing technologies, behaviours and policies.

It stated: "As in the past, these new waves will reshape the UK's economic geography. They include the transition to net zero; the UK's departure from the EU; the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic; and the effects of automation."

The net-zero 2050 problem

The government noted that the "transitional effects" of these shifts "could prove challenging for some poorly-performing places" across the UK.

Regarding net zero laws, it stated: "This structural shift could have large and long-lasting effects on virtually every aspect of the economy, including jobs and skills, infrastructure and technology, and investment and innovation. The net zero transition could create huge opportunities for many of the UK's left-behind places, but also poses risks for them which, if unmanaged, could be damaging."

It added: "Some industries will require signifcant upskilling. Those currently employed in carbon-intensive sectors tend to be most vulnerable to long-term unemployment. To avoid this risk, those places will need to re-skill their workforce so that the new jobs created are located there.

"As set out in the UK Government's Ten-Point Plan and Net Zero Strategy, successful re-skilling of this type could boost living standards and support jobs in poor places undergoing the sharpest transition."

As part of the broader levelling up missions, the government said it seeks a "significant" rise in the number of people completing high-quality skilled jobs by 2030, but with no specific reference to sectors. According to the whitepaper, this drive will lead to 200,000 more people successfully completing high skills training annually, driven by 80,000 doing so in the "lowest skilled" areas.

There was no reference to what these skills might be or where they might be applied.

Liontrust joins 'Levelling Up' Goals to tackle post-Covid challenges

The government also pledged to narrow the healthy life expectancy in the UK between areas where it is highest and lowest - something which was welcomed by Becky O'Connor, head of pensions and savings.

She said: "The government is right to focus on healthy life expectancy as one of its key metrics for the levelling up agenda.

"The age at which people are likely to experience ill health that could make it difficult for them to work, is well below the state pension entitlement age, which makes the sixties a vulnerable time of life for people who can't afford to retire but can't work either."

She added: "Good health, as we have seen through the pandemic, is vital for work and wellbeing. Poor health too often derails financial security in later life, forcing people to leave work earlier than planned and potentially use up private pension savings early.

"This can have knock on effects on their quality of life in later years, leading to a vicious circle of lower living standards, worry and more health problems."

Other key points of the UK's levelling up agenda published on Wednesday are:

Boosting productivity, pay, jobs and living standards by growing the private sector

Spreading opportunities and improve public services

Restoring a sense of community

Empowering local leaders and communities

The whitepaper stated: "Levelling up is not about making every part of the UK the same, or pitting one part of the country against another. Nor does it mean dampening down the success of more prosperous areas.

"Indeed, by extending opportunity across the UK we can relieve pressures on public services, housing and green felds in the South East. And levelling up can improve well-being in the South East by improving productivity in the North and Midlands."

The whitepaper was published as the government still contends with the fallout of so-called 'partygate'. In it, the government commended itself on certain achievements towards 'levelling up' to date, including an extra £23.3bn for the NHS in England, £3.8bn investment in skills, an extra £4bn for schools and £2.4bn of funding to be shared by over 100 towns across England.

The government also celebrated "control of our immigration system by ending free movement" as well as a lower universal credit taper rate.