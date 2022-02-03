Calastone: January record month for UK fund outflows

Eight consecutive months of outflows totalled a record £2.9bn, as investors moved to boycott UK-focused funds. The survey revealed outflows were the result of long-term lack of buying activity among investors, as opposed to an increase in selling.

Selling was heaviest when global markets declined on 21 and 24 January, according to Calastone, and the subsequent rebound period was significantly absent of UK-focused fund buying.

Gina Miller: 'We are all Brexiteers now'

Even the nine months of selling at the time of the Brexit referendum saw fewer outflows of £2.3bn, according to the funds network.

Investor appetite for other equity funds were found to be steadier than UK ones, though inflows still fell month-on-month in January.

In January, non-UK international equity funds took in £998m, though this was down from £1.3bn in December.

2021 second best year ever for retail fund sales

Asia-pacific and European equity funds also had outflows, while emerging markets and North America had inflows, though below their typical average.

"The record outflow from UK equity funds is extreme in the context of the relatively benign stock market performance and what is going on elsewhere. Apart from a brief convulsion in the middle of the month, the UK indices were roughly flat in January, contrasting with a sharp drop in US share prices," said Edwards Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone.

"Looking at potential triggers, the Omicron wave, for example, is passing with much less disruption than in many other parts of the world. Political chaos in the UK may be colouring perceptions, but since this is not reflected in share prices, it is surprising that fund flows are taking a different course," he added.

Fixed income and mixed asset funds also took a hit, with inflows of £281m, reflecting a dip in investor traction for the products.