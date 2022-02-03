2021 second best year ever for retail fund sales

£43.4bn into retail funds

Net retail sales came close to reaching the record £48.6bn set in 2017
Net retail sales came close to reaching the record £48.6bn set in 2017

Investors poured £43.4bn into retail funds in 2021, approaching the record £48.6bn for the highest net retail sales hit in 2017, the Investment Association has announced.

The trade body said that 2021 was "characterised by continued high inflows to responsible investment funds, outflows from UK equity funds, and an increased appetite for active-style management".

December 2021 saw net retail sales of £2.3bn, with equity funds being the most popular asset class with £1bn of inflows. Equity funds were also the most popular asset class of 2021, reaching £14.8bn.

Inflows to responsible investment funds reached a record £16bn last year, up by £4.3bn from 2020. Responsible investment funds under management now stand at £89bn, making up 5.6% of industry funds under management.

The majority of inflows into the retail fund market went to active funds throughout the year, which pulled £25.2bn compared to £18.3bn to tracker funds. However, tracker funds managed to outsell active funds in December, with inflows of £1.3bn compared to £930m for active funds.

Global was the best performing region in December 2021, with net retail sales of £1bn. Asia and UK funds both experienced outflows in the month, with Asia seeing net retail outflows of £62m and UK funds £899m.

Outflows from UK equity funds actually reached a record £5.3bn in 2021, which is larger than the previous record of £4.9bn in 2016, when the UK voted for Brexit.

Experts warn of ESG-friendly rebranding as funds prepare for introduction of SDR

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the IA said: "Investors put their lockdown savings to work in 2021, with near record inflows to retail funds in 2021 helping investors take part in the global Covid-19 market bounce-back.

"This was particularly so in the first half of the year, when monthly inflows into funds peaked at £6.2bn at the end of the 2021 ISA season in April. While new variants of Covid-19 appeared throughout the year, every month of 2021 saw net inflows - against a backdrop of rising prices eroding the value of saving in cash.

"The return of significant inflation in the second half of 2021 indeed left its mark, with falling flows into bond funds, but overall investor confidence remained resilient. Growing focus on climate change in the year Glasgow hosted COP26 also helped take flows into responsible investment funds to new heights." 

