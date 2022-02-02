Schroders launches new Solutions arm following River & Mercantile acquisition

James Barham to become chair

clock • 1 min read
Schroders Solutions' James Barham
Image:

Schroders Solutions' James Barham

Schroders has completed the acquisition of River & Mercantile Group’s UK solutions divisions (RMSD), three months since announcing its intention to acquire the business.

The acquisition is part of Schroders' strategy to provide clients with solutions for their pension needs.

Schroders Solutions will aim to be the "provider of choice" for fiduciary management schemes and derivatives by offering an end-to-end solution through to buy-out with a specific focus on sustainability, climate integration and reporting.

According to the firm, "the merged business has the commitment, reach and resource to help defined benefit and defined contribution schemes both large and small, to address the challenges of delivering value and sustainable outcomes to all its members".

Ben Waterhouse joins Schroders Personal Wealth

The acquisition has added RMSD's £42bn of assets in UK fiduciary management and derivatives to Schroders Global Solutions business, which already manages £193.3bn.

Peter Harrison, Schroders group chief executive said: "This acquisition further enhances our ability to meet the increasingly complex needs of pension fund clients and is consistent with our growth strategy.

"The business brings with it a well-respected team, with a strong track record of success and is a good cultural fit with Schroders. We see significant opportunities from this partnership."

Schroders Solutions will maintain an open architecture framework, Harrison added, while having access to Schroders' asset management investment capabilities, private assets business and its sustainability experience.

James Barham is set to become executive chair, with responsibility for the newly combined Schroders Solutions business, and Andy Connell will report to James as head of Schroders Solutions.

Related Topics

Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
04

M&G buys 'pioneering' Swiss impact manager responsAbility

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

RBC AM: Wholesale investors signal greater move to ESG and emerging markets

27 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Gina Miller: 'We are all Brexiteers now'

27 January 2022 • 4 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot