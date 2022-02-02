Schroders launches new Solutions arm following River & Mercantile acquisition

The acquisition is part of Schroders' strategy to provide clients with solutions for their pension needs.

Schroders Solutions will aim to be the "provider of choice" for fiduciary management schemes and derivatives by offering an end-to-end solution through to buy-out with a specific focus on sustainability, climate integration and reporting.

According to the firm, "the merged business has the commitment, reach and resource to help defined benefit and defined contribution schemes both large and small, to address the challenges of delivering value and sustainable outcomes to all its members".

Ben Waterhouse joins Schroders Personal Wealth

The acquisition has added RMSD's £42bn of assets in UK fiduciary management and derivatives to Schroders Global Solutions business, which already manages £193.3bn.

Peter Harrison, Schroders group chief executive said: "This acquisition further enhances our ability to meet the increasingly complex needs of pension fund clients and is consistent with our growth strategy.

"The business brings with it a well-respected team, with a strong track record of success and is a good cultural fit with Schroders. We see significant opportunities from this partnership."

Schroders Solutions will maintain an open architecture framework, Harrison added, while having access to Schroders' asset management investment capabilities, private assets business and its sustainability experience.

James Barham is set to become executive chair, with responsibility for the newly combined Schroders Solutions business, and Andy Connell will report to James as head of Schroders Solutions.