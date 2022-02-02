Boring Money: Vanguard provides best value while Baillie Gifford leaves top ten

The Boring Money figures are based on rankings provided by over 1,500 UK retail fund investors - both advised and non-advised- at the end of every quarter. Respondents are asked to identify the fund managers they invest with, and whether they feel they are currently offering good value.

Vanguard had the top spot on a 12 month rolling basis as well as in the final quarter, with HSBC Global Asset Management also in second by both metrics.

Hargreaves Lansdown, Aviva Investors and Aegon rounded out the top five for the quarter. Third on a 12 month rolling basis was Axa IM followed by Hargreaves and Aviva.

SJP, a new inclusion, ranked tenth for the quarter out of 31 managers covered.

Boring Money noted that investment managers that have proposition beyond pure asset management - including those brands with a advice, platform, bank, pension or insurance offering - tend to achieve a stronger and more consistent customer value ranking.

Boring Money CEO, Holly Mackay, explained :"Less confident investors are more likely to choose funds from larger brands - they are consequently more consistent in feedback and arguably less demanding."

On the other hand firms that purely focus on asset management, even if they are big names, see bigger fluctuations in sentiment with Bailie Gifford, Fundsmith and Lindsell Train cited as examples.

Mackay noted that "those managers with more confident investors - typically older men - will be held to tougher standards and be judged on performance over shorter timeframes".

Elsewhere the reserach found ESG is a growing factor of value, with BMO and Royal London ranked first and second in terms of "value delivered through the ESG lens".

Interestingly, the survey found that despite public concerns about household and cost of living, 61% of investors surveyed in Q4 were planning to increase the amount invested.