Boring Money: Vanguard provides best value while Baillie Gifford leaves top ten

Q4 Boring Money Fund Investor Tracker

clock • 2 min read
Holly Mackay, CEO of Boring Money
Image:

Holly Mackay, CEO of Boring Money

Vanguard has retained its top ranking as providing the most value to customers in the final quarter of last year, while Baillie Gifford, who clambered into the top ten last year, fell out in Q4, according to Boring Money’s Investor Tracker.

The Boring Money figures are based on rankings provided by over 1,500 UK retail fund investors - both advised and non-advised- at the end of every quarter. Respondents are asked to identify the fund managers they invest with, and whether they feel they are currently offering good value.

Vanguard had the top spot on a 12 month rolling basis as well as in the final quarter, with HSBC Global Asset Management also in second by both metrics.

Hargreaves Lansdown, Aviva Investors and Aegon rounded out the top five for the quarter. Third on a 12 month rolling basis was Axa IM followed by Hargreaves and Aviva.

SJP, a new inclusion, ranked tenth for the quarter out of 31 managers covered.

BNY Mellon IM calls for 'inclusive investment' as research reveals women could invest $3.2trn more

Boring Money noted that investment managers that have proposition beyond pure asset management - including those brands with a advice, platform, bank, pension or insurance offering - tend to achieve a stronger and more consistent customer value ranking.

Boring Money CEO, Holly Mackay, explained :"Less confident investors are more likely to choose funds from larger brands - they are consequently more consistent in feedback and arguably less demanding."

On the other hand firms that purely focus on asset management, even if they are big names, see bigger fluctuations in sentiment with Bailie Gifford, Fundsmith and Lindsell Train cited as examples.

Mackay noted that "those managers with more confident investors - typically older men - will be held to tougher standards and be judged on performance over shorter timeframes".

Elsewhere the reserach found ESG is a growing factor of value, with BMO and Royal London ranked first and second in terms of  "value delivered through the ESG lens". 

Interestingly, the survey found that despite public concerns about household and cost of living, 61% of investors surveyed in Q4 were planning to increase the amount invested.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

BNY Mellon IM calls for 'inclusive investment' as research reveals women could invest $3.2trn more

Rathbones adds analyst to UK Opportunities team

More on Companies

The fund will be managed by Victoria Mio, Ben Li, Yuanlin Lang and Theresa Zhou.
Unit trusts/OEICs

Fidelity International launches Sustainable China A-Shares fund

Exposure to China’s onshore growth

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 02 February 2022 • 2 min read
The firm upgraded its rating of Wellington Global Impact Bond
Funds

Square Mile: Artemis US Absolute Return rating removed amid mounting losses

R&M funds retain ratings

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 01 February 2022 • 2 min read
Baillie Gifford was the top ranked active manager for gross sales in 2021
Companies

Pridham Report: Blackrock, LGIM and Baillie Gifford top performers of 2021

ESG particularly in demand

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
04

M&G buys 'pioneering' Swiss impact manager responsAbility

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

RBC AM: Wholesale investors signal greater move to ESG and emerging markets

27 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Gina Miller: 'We are all Brexiteers now'

27 January 2022 • 4 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot