Nikko AM appoints new chair and president

Senior corporate officer Stefanie Drews is to be promoted to president and representative director, while director and vice chair Yutaka Nishida is to be promoted to chair and representative director.

Junichi Sayato, current chair, president and CEO will step aside from his roles on 1 April and remain on the board of directors to facilitate the transition.

Drews joined Nikko AM in August 2014, after having worked in wealth management and asset management since 1997. She has held key roles in international sales and strategy, sales support and product development

Nishida joined Nikko AM in April 2020 after 30 years of experience in the asset management business, beginning at the company as a non-executive director before being appointed to his current position in June 2021.

The appointments of Drews and Nishida aim to "usher in a new era at Nikko AM" according to the firm, with a renewed emphasis on meeting the needs of global clients while deepening the firm's capabilities in Japan.

Additionally on 1 April, Richard Wohanka will join the company's board of directors as an outside director. Wohanka has experience as a CEO, investment committee and risk committee member at various asset managers including Westlb Asset Management, Fortis Investment Management and Union Bancaire Privée Asset Management.

With Wohanka's addition, seven of the ten members of the Board will be outside directors, which is aimed to improve corporate governance.

Sayato said: "Stefanie is uniquely qualified to be the next leader of Nikko AM. She has supported me in the highest level of decision making, and her experience and strong relationships with the company's various functions and offices have prepared her for the responsibility."

Drews commented: "I am honoured to have this opportunity and am eager to continue working side by side with Nishida-san. We will forge closer relationships with our clients and colleagues in Japan and around the world to deliver investment solutions and an even higher level of service."

Nishida added: "I look forward to continue working with Stefanie to guide Nikko AM in exceeding the evolving needs of global investors, maintaining the pace of innovation and refining our thorough governance as a responsible corporate citizen."