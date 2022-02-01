A key factor to this outperformance depended on the index weightings. According to MSCI, its leading ACWI ESG indices had higher exposure to the outperforming semi-conductor industry than the parent index.

The ESG indices also had lower weights in airlines, aerospace and defence, which all underperformed, offsetting the strong performance by oil and gas companies following the rebound.

MSCI: Global companies failing on climate goals

Yuliya Plyakha Ferenc, vice-president of MSCI Research, wrote: "These exposures compensated for almost all the losses from the indexes' lower exposures to oil, gas and consumable fuels in 2021."

The research showed that five key MSCI ESG indices (see table below) had an average weighing of -0.92% to the oil, gas and consumable fuels industry compared to the parent industry. The MSCI ACWI SRI Index - focusing on responsible investment - had the lowest weighting at -2.41%.

The index provider noted that its ESG indices use a sector-specific inclusive methodology that selects companies with higher ESG ratings than their industry peers, rather than excluding whole sectors. Adopting this approach can help mitigate the influence of individual sectors on index returns, the firm stated.

MSCI: Energy sector biggest risk to aligning portfolios with climate goals

Oil and gas companies may be included in ESG indices because of the steps they are taking to move toward cleaner solutions, for example. The ESG indices were designed to meet a variety of investor goals and "help achieve a range of ESG and financial objectives", according to MSCI.

Ferenc said: "There were no major over- or underexposures of any sectors in the ESG indexes to the parent index. For example, active sector weights in the ESG Indexes varied from the parent index ranging between -1.08% for communication services to 1.3% for information technology."

She added: "More importantly, the main driver of the MSCI ACWI ESG Index performance in 2021 was stock selection.

"The Covid-19 pandemic caused major changes in everyday life leading to significant changes in consumer demand, supply chains and workforce productivity. Companies that were able to navigate these new trends successfully performed well in 2021."