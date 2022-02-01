The latest in the French asset manager's green bond range, the fund will focus on minimising environmental impact while focusing on areas such as energy consumption reduction, clean energy production and ecosystem preservation.

Its structural focus is on higher yielding areas such as high yield credit and emerging market debt. For this reason, AXA IM warned the fund "may only suit investors who are comfortable with taking on additional risk".

The AXA WF ACT Dynamic Green Bonds fund will focus on financing the development of ‘green' buildings, sustainable ecosystems, low carbon transport and smart energy solutions.

Johann Plé, manager of the green bonds fund, said: "In recent years, the fight against climate change has driven strong growth momentum in the global green bond market.

"As it continues to expand, we expect a significant rise in the proportion of high yield and emerging market issuers in this universe. This trend offers the potential to address investors' hunt for yield while delivering measurable environmental impact."

The fund follows AXA IM's own green bonds framework and is part of the firm's ACT fund range, falling under Article 9 of the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation - the most stringent of the classifications. AXA IM currently manages €15.8bn of green bond funds.

This latest addition is available to investors across Europe and the UK.