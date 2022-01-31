The sustainability-focused group highlighted the challenges facing asset managers and asset owners when trying to align with ESG labels and standards due to the "diversity of approaches" between different administrative bodies. It noted how ESG labels and standards can come in many different forms.

The ISS ESG Labels & Standards Solutions will leverage data, including from the organisation's global coverage of 8,000 issuers for equity and fixed income assets, and seeks to simplify the process of keeping up-to-speed with ESG requirements.

Green bond guidelines most widely adopted sustainable finance tool in 'myriad' of ESG rules

The tool will also leverage "enhanced" climate and screening controversies data related to an assessment universe of up to 28,500 issuers' green house gas data, plus 25,000 issuers covered within Norms Based Research, the firm stated.

Dr. Maximilian Horster, head of ISS ESG said: "Keeping track of the varying requirements of ESG labels and standards globally is an ongoing challenge for investors.

"The one-stop fully-integrated ISS ESG Labels & Standards Solutions tailored to different geographic markets provides consolidated functionality for up-to-date review, verification, disclosure and reporting."

The tool is due to be released next month.