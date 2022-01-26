Half of investors think attractiveness of UK markets has improved but companies show less enthusiasm

63% of investors said that UK markets were attractive compared to just 45% of companies

The 'Eye of the Beholder' report analyses the view of investors and companies on the UK financial markets and found that 50% of investors surveyed think that the attractiveness of UK markets has improved over the last 12 months, compared to only 30% of companies.

In addition, 63% of investors viewed UK markets as attractive, but just 45% of companies said they see it in the same way.

The QCA say the increasing difference of opinion is one that needs to be urgently addressed.

"The bringing together of businesses and investors is a fundamental part of our economy and drives the creation of social wealth," it noted.

"The report shows that whilst markets worked well in 2021 from an investor's point of view, the future health of our markets should not be taken for granted. Much more needs to be done and the QCA will be working hard to effect positive change."

Despite this difference of opinion, both investors and companies said the most frequently cited concern faced by small and mid-caps was around liquidity and supply chains.

Respondents also said that liquidity remains a key issue for small and midcaps, in part, because research on these companies remains sub-par in terms of both quality and quantity from their directors' perspective. However, the report speculated that the Financial Conduct Authority's recent announcement on exempting firms with a market capitalisation below £200m MiFID II unbinding rules may rectify this.

Quilter results: Quilter Cheviot improves while Quilter Investors struggles

There was also no stark difference between investors and companies on the topic of ESG funds. 41% of investors believed ESG funds will have a positive impact on the overall attractiveness of public markets for companies, compared to 36% of companies themselves.

"Striking the right balance between proper regulation - that sets us on the right path to tackling significant challenges such as climate, diversity and sustainability - whilst creating public markets that are dynamic enough to encourage companies to join and thrive is a critical challenge; particularly given we are (hopefully) emerging from the pandemic as well as being without a large trading bloc," added the report.

Tim Ward, chief executive at Quoted Companies Alliance said: "It is encouraging that investors have a positive opinion of UK markets currently, but if companies don't share this outlook and choose not to list then investors will have fewer options.

"In the past year making markets more attractive to companies has been a priority for policy makers - the Lord Hill Review and the subsequent consultations have explored meaningful improvements, but all of this potential benefit could be scuppered by attempts to fail proof."

Steven Fine, chief executive officer at Peel Hunt said: "Capital markets are crucial to fuelling future growth and ensuring the UK cements its position as a destination of choice for private companies seeking capital."

Fine said that the views of companies and investors must be heard as these markets continue to evolve.

"This year's survey suggests there is still some way to go to make UK markets more attractive for companies and investors alike, providing food for thought to policy makers and regulators," added Fine.