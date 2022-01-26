Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

Nick Train's trust has performed well so far this year

Nick Train, portfolio manager for the fund said there were several encouraging share prices for companies in December a contrast to the previous 12 months when many longstanding holdings were disappointing or lacklustre.

It included a 6% rise in Diageo, a 9% rise in Heineken, a 7% rise in London Stock Exchange Group and an 11% rise in Mondelez.

Train said that the improvement is a sign that investors attention and preference is extending beyond the technology and Covid winners of the last two years. He added that other companies with credible growth potential, like the holdings above, can attract support and better share prices too.

"The future for premium spirits, premium beer and chocolate seems bright to us and the long-term share price charts of Diageo, Heineken and Mondelez suggest that continued business growth could indeed drive their share prices higher," said Train.

Train also touches on investor pessimism surrounding the London Stock Exchange as the first anniversary of the closing of the Refinitiv deal approaches.He said there will be a chance forthcoming updates will provide positive news about merger.

"If the news is indeed positive, which we certainly hope, though have no special insight into - then LSE's share price could rally further, after a dismal 2021," said Train.

According to the report, the top three absolute contributors to the fund's performance in December included Lindsell Train Limited, Diageo and London Stock Exchange, while the only two detractors to the fund performance were AGG Barr and PayPal.

Data from FE fundinfo shows that Lindsell Train Investment Trust has outperformed the FTSE All World and the Baillie Gifford Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust so far this year.

The divergence peaked on 10 January, the Lindsell Train IT showed an 8% rise, compared to a -2% loss on the FTSE All World and a nearly -15% loss on the Scottish Mortgage.

Between 31 December 2021 and 15 January 2022, Lindsell Train had a -0.39% loss, while Scottish Mortgage posted a loss of -22.13% and the FTSE All World experienced a -6.61% loss.

Lindsell Train IT's 2021 strong performance is a contrast to its losses in 2020.

Figures from FE found that the fund saw a loss 9.75% while the FTSE All World saw a 19.4% increase and Baillie Gifford posted a 10.4% increase in performance.

Nick Train said the trust continues to mix digital and "analogue" companies, the latter to which he refers to as real and beloved things such as Johnnie Walker or Oreos.

In the former category, the trust retains important holdings in Nintendo, PayPal and RELX, which Train said are "wonderful investment opportunities."

"This mix has served shareholders well over recent years, with the acknowledged exception of 2021 and we hope will do so again," added Train.