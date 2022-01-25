Aeon Investments looks to Federated Hermes for new managing director

Khalid Khan

Khalid Kahn of Aeon Investments
Khalid Kahn of Aeon Investments

Aeon Investments, the credit-focused investment company, has hired Federated Hermes International’s Khalid Kahn as a managing director in the investment team.

Kahn worked as a senior credit structurer in the fixed income group at the international business of Federated Hermes, where he was responsible for managing structured credit portfolios comprising regulatory capital trades and CLOs.

Prior to this, he was a principal at Pearl Diver Capital, and has also worked at Deutsche Bank with the Global CDO Group and the CDO Structuring Group at Lehman Brothers.

GAM repurposes underperforming fund as new OEIC for Mark Hawtin

At Aeon, Kahn will be responsible for originating and structuring new investments, along with managing existing credit portfolios in commercial real estate and SME lending.

Chief operating officer, Ben Churchill said: "Khalid's proven track record in portfolio management, investment analysis and quantitative modelling across a wide range of structured credit products, makes him a valuable addition to the investment team. We are delighted to have someone with Khalid's experience on board."

Kahn added: "It is an exciting time to be joining Aeon Investments and I am looking forward to working on the latest innovations in structured credit to continue to deliver on our commitment to our investors"

