Charles Stanley hires director of investment management services

Dan Ellis

1 min read
Charles Stanley has appointed Dan Ellis as director of investment management services, based in London.

Ellis will form part of the IMS management team, providing leadership and oversight of the London office, and report directly to Ian Sackfield, managing director of IMS.

Prior to joining Charles Stanley, Ellis spent over 30 years working within wealth management and private banking, at institutions such as Tilney, Smith & Williamson and HSBC Private Bank. 

He also spent seven years as head of investments at Royal Bank of Canada's wealth management division.

Fund Boards Council appoints Simon Hynes as senior adviser

Sackfield said: "I am delighted to welcome Dan to Charles Stanley. He joins as a key member of the leadership team and with deep knowledge and experience of the wealth management industry.

"I am confident that his proven track record will help to drive the business forward and maintain our strong foothold and reputation for excellent client service in the London private wealth market."

