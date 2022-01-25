Quilter Cheviot's David Miller brings four-decade career in wealth management to a close

Miller started as a stockbroker, before becoming a fund manager at Flemings and subsequently worked for both JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Canada.

He joined Cheviot Asset Management in 2007, which later became Quilter Cheviot, to manage clients' investment portfolios.

Since 2014, Miller has written the weekly ‘Diary of a Fund Manager' blog, which recently reached its 362nd edition.

In his last Diary of a Fund Manager blog, dated 24 January 2022, Miller wrote: "The timing of my exit from fund management is either brilliant or atrocious.

"Inflation and the standoff between Russia and the US have both followed a 40-year arc and we are now back to where we were when I nervously presented myself to the receptionist at stockbrokers Sheppards and Chase in September 1980."

Andrew McGlone, chief executive of Quilter Cheviot, said: "David has made a huge contribution to Quilter Cheviot over the last 15 years and is immensely respected by both colleagues and clients alike.

"We are grateful for the service he has given the company and for his sharp and entertaining commentary over the years. We wish him all the very best for a long and healthy retirement."

Miller added: "Having seen the business evolve over the years and go from strength to strength, it will be exciting to see it grow in the years ahead.

"So much has changed over 40 years in markets, and events have naturally come to dominate, with the likes of Black Monday, the Global Financial Crisis and the recent pandemic living long in the memory. And I remain fascinated with their connection to politics, economics and human behaviour.

"But the last four decades have also been filled with enjoyable and rewarding times working closely with clients to navigate them through some challenging markets and create financial prosperity for them and their families."