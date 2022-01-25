finnCap appoints Annette Andrews as non-executive director

Remuneration committee chair

clock • 1 min read
Andrews brings three decades' experience across HR roles in regulated finance and commercial environments to the role.
Image:

Andrews brings three decades' experience across HR roles in regulated finance and commercial environments to the role.

finnCap Group has appointed Annette Andrews as an independent non-executive director on its board, effective 25 January.

Andrews brings three decades' experience across HR roles in regulated finance and commercial environments. These include senior leadership positions at Lloyd's of London, Catlin Insurance and Lloyds Banking Group.

After leaving Lloyd's of London in 2020, Andrews founded Acaria Coaching and Consultancy. She is also non-executive director of the Guild of Human Resource Professionals and chair for community interest charity Strengths in Communities.

Andrews will also chair the company's remuneration committee and become a member of the nominations committee.

FinnCap hires from WH Ireland for new co-head of private capital growth business

Commenting on the appointment, Andrews said: "I am delighted to join finnCap and look forward to working with the board in supporting the business in delivering its growth and diversification strategy, underpinned by its focus on people and strong and attractive culture."

Chair Robert Lister added: "Annette brings a wealth of valuable people experience and I am delighted she is joining us."

CEO Sam Smith said: "Annette's knowledge and expertise will be of great value to the board as we continue to put our people and culture at the heart of our business and our ambitions as a leading financial advisory firm focused on the business of tomorrow."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Aeon Investments looks to Federated Hermes for new managing director

Charles Stanley hires director of investment management services

More on Business roles

Eugenia Unanyants-Jackson will start her new role on 1 February
ESG

PGIM creates global head of ESG role

Eugenia Unanyants-Jackson appointed

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 January 2022 • 2 min read
Khalid Kahn of Aeon Investments
Business roles

Aeon Investments looks to Federated Hermes for new managing director

Khalid Khan

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 25 January 2022 • 1 min read
Dan Ellis of Charles Stanley
Business roles

Charles Stanley hires director of investment management services

Dan Ellis

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 25 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Sanlam Investments appoints head of investments and risk

19 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Baillie Gifford drops out of top ten fund groups in FE Crown Ratings after 'market shifts'

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
03

Trust discounts widen in 2021 as post-Covid euphoria is hit by new variants

21 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

Energy prices and labour supply threaten financial stability says Bank of England governor

19 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

Goldman Sachs Asset Management shakes up senior team

24 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

RWC Partners rebrands to Redwheel amid identity revamp

20 January 2022 • 1 min read
26 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Thematic Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot