finnCap appoints Annette Andrews as non-executive director

Andrews brings three decades' experience across HR roles in regulated finance and commercial environments. These include senior leadership positions at Lloyd's of London, Catlin Insurance and Lloyds Banking Group.

After leaving Lloyd's of London in 2020, Andrews founded Acaria Coaching and Consultancy. She is also non-executive director of the Guild of Human Resource Professionals and chair for community interest charity Strengths in Communities.

Andrews will also chair the company's remuneration committee and become a member of the nominations committee.

Commenting on the appointment, Andrews said: "I am delighted to join finnCap and look forward to working with the board in supporting the business in delivering its growth and diversification strategy, underpinned by its focus on people and strong and attractive culture."

Chair Robert Lister added: "Annette brings a wealth of valuable people experience and I am delighted she is joining us."

CEO Sam Smith said: "Annette's knowledge and expertise will be of great value to the board as we continue to put our people and culture at the heart of our business and our ambitions as a leading financial advisory firm focused on the business of tomorrow."