Fund Boards Council appoints Simon Hynes as senior adviser

Worked at Jupiter and LGIM

Simon Hynes has joined FBC as a senior adviser
Simon Hynes has joined FBC as a senior adviser

Simon Hynes, former global head of distribution at Jupiter, has joined the Fund Boards Council (FBC) as a senior adviser.

In his new role, Hynes will help the FBC to develop offerings for fund governance professionals in Europe, and will focus in particular on the growth of its distributor oversight and product governance programmes.

Hynes left Jupiter in 2014 where he had risen to global head of distribution and, the following year, joined Legal & General Investment Management as head of UK retail sales.

Since 2020, Hynes has also served as a non-executive director at NedGroup Investments.

FCA tightens grip on temporary permissions regime for European firms

Hynes said: "Providing insight into the work of European fund regulators particularly sparked my enthusiasm for sharing best practice in fund governance. 

"Having robust governance, and being able to demonstrate this, is key to the ability to impact the provision of better value to investors and regulatory compliance. I look forward to working with the FBC team to help support this aim for members and clients."

FBC provides mutual fund boards with consultancy and training on UK and cross-border fund governance.

Shiv Taneja, CEO of FBC, added that Hynes will be a "key asset" to the executive team, given his experience in cross-border markets of Europe.

"It dovetails well with growing cross-border interest in FBC's investment governance activities and the development of our distributor and product governance programmes," Taneja said.

