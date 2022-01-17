The fund - DWS Invest ESG Women for Women - will select companies that perform well in terms of social values and fair working conditions.

The 12-strong team of female portfolio managers led by Katharina Seiler, Valerie Schueler and Lilian Haag will use DWS's own social commitment score.

The method evaluates companies against five factors. These include: working conditions across the value chain; equal rights and opportunities; gender distribution at management level; work-life balance and flexibility.

Seller said: "The shortlist for the fund includes companies that are leaders in the Social Commitment Score as well as companies where the fund management perceives particularly strong progress."

Companies will also undergo a classic fundamental analysis with a focus on the business model, management and the issues of growth and valuation.

Schueler noted that social aspects are an increasingly important success factor for companies.

She said: "They can have a positive effect on the productivity and profits of companies, which should also be reflected in a positive performance on the stock market in the long term,"

Over a period of five years, US companies from the S&P 500 index that are well positioned in terms of the "S factor" have performed better than the broad market, according to the firm.

Haag added: "We want to motivate women to take charge of their wealth accumulation - also in view of the looming pension gap in old age."