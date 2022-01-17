Victory Hill appoints head of sustainability amid dual hire

Victory Hill Capital Advisors has appointed Eleanor Fraser-Smith as vice president and head of sustainability and Jean Yeo as vice president and senior finance manager.

As head of sustainability, Fraser-Smith will be responsible for developing and implementing the firm's sustainability strategy, as well as reporting on and engaging with ESG matters.

Yeo meanwhile will be responsible for business strategy, group financial management and operational and business risk management.

Fraser-Smith joins Victory Hill from aerospace and defence firm Cobham, where she led the firm's corporate responsibility and sustainability programme.

Yeo joins from KPMG, where she was a manager in the banking accounting advisory team.

Industry heavyweight Patrick Farrell named as Charles Stanley CIO

Anthony Catachanas, CEO of Victory Hill commented: "Since the successful IPO of VH Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, we have been focused on the careful and considered deployment of our capital.

"With investments completed in the US, Australia, Brazil and the UK and having just raised new capital, we are focused on the next phase of growth within our business. With this in mind I am delighted to welcome two new Vice President appointments to both our business and new office which has recently opened in central London."

