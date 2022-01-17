Andrew Fahy joins Quilter Cheviot Europe to lead financial planning service

QCE's Andrew Fahy
QCE's Andrew Fahy

Quilter Cheviot Europe is preparing to establish a financial planning service in Ireland, and has hired Brewin Dolphin Ireland’s Andrew Fahy to lead the proposition.

Fahy, who was most recently head of tax and financial planning at Brewin Dolphin Ireland, will report to chief executive Brian Weber as he takes up the new position of QCE's head of financial planning.

Prior to his time at Brewin Dolphin, Fahy also held a similar role at Investec Wealth & Investment.

QCE is the Irish entity of wealth manager Quilter Cheviot, which is undertaking a growth strategy, establishing an integrated investment management and financial planning offering across its network.

Quilter Cheviot bolsters analyst teams with new hires

This network is slated to complement the firm's work carried out with intermediary contacts to deliver wealth management.

This latest move will establish the financial planning operation out of QCE's Dublin office to serve European clients.

According to QCE, there is increasing demand from clients for financial planning as well as investment management.

Weber said that work to establish a financial planning offering had been in the pipeline for some time.

He said Fahy's appointment "signals the start of the evolution" of the service.

Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Gemma Woodward of Quilter Cheviot

"We have worked with financial advisers and intermediaries for over two decades and have a good understanding of how the two can be brought together for the benefit of the client.

"Increasingly clients are looking for a modern-day wealth management offering, and this goes well beyond just investment management.

"Their needs can be incredibly complex, so by combining financial advice with wealth management, while also nurturing our existing intermediary contacts, we are well positioned to be able to offer a best-in-class service for a variety of circumstances," said Weber.

Fahy added: "I am delighted to be joining Quilter Cheviot Europe, a company that I have known and admired for many years, and one that recognises the benefits that financial planning and investment management can bring for clients when delivered in tandem.

"Effective longer-term wealth planning often necessitates both, and I look forward to working alongside our investment managers and financial advisers, both in-house and third party, to help to deliver great client outcomes."

