Credit Suisse chair resigns after Covid breaches

An internal investigation found that Horta-Osório had broken Covid quarantine rules twice. In one incident he reportedly attended the Wimbledon tennis finals when restrictions would have required him to quarantine.

This weekend Horta-Osório held discussions with the bank's board about his decision to quit, the Financial Times has reported.

Horta-Osório has only been in the role for eight months and was previously chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group. He joined Credit Suisse after a series of scandals at the bank, including those involving Greensill Capital and revelations the company had spied on its senior employees.

"I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally," Horta-Osório said in a statement on Sunday night (16 January). "I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time."

Axel Lehmann, who joined the board in October and is the former chief operating officer and head of the Swiss business at UBS, has become the new chair.