Invesco makes HBSC hire for UK ETF sales team

Banks will report to Kate Dwyer, head of UK ETF coverage for Invesco EMEA, and will be responsible for distributing Invesco's ETF range to the UK market.

Banks joined HSBC AM in June 2021 from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he spent six years. He worked in UK ETF sales for both companies.

HSBC AM hires head of ETF strategy from Invesco

Commenting on his appointment, Dwyer said: "We are delighted to have someone of Tom's calibre join our growing team and help meet the demand from the UK wealth sector for our suite of ETFs.

"We have seen strong growth across asset classes and product types and expect further demand as the underlying strengths of our ETFs and ETPs have continued to attract greater numbers of investors."

The move follows on from the appointment of Stephanie Boukhalil, who joined Invesco's UK distribution team last year to support growth in the family office market.