Deadline approaches for AssetCo as Premier Miton withdraws from potential RMG acquisition

"Insufficient commercial merits"

clock • 1 min read
Mike O'Shea, chief executive of Premier Miton
Image:

Mike O'Shea, chief executive of Premier Miton

Premier Miton Group has withdrawn from acquisition discussions with the board of River and Mercantile Group (RMG) and has confirmed that it will not be making any offer, meanwhile AssetCo has five days to make its intention clear.

The update comes after an initial statement in November 2021 confirming that Premier Miton Group had approached the RMG board to explore a potential acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital. 

Mike O'Shea, PMI's chief executive said: "We are most grateful to the Board of RMG for their co-operation and assistance as we have assessed the merits of a possible transaction, especially so given the major changes ongoing in their business.

"We have concluded that there are insufficient commercial merits for our shareholders to make a formal proposal for the acquisition of RMG."

AssetCo has yet to make a statement and so remains in the running for an acquisition. They have until 5pm on 18 January to make their intention clear. 

In a statement on 21 December last year the AssetCo board, chaired by Martin Gilbert, said it continued to believe that both firms are "highly complementary" and that a combination of AssetCo and RMG would create "significant" value for the combined group's clients, portfolio managers, employees and shareholders.

Following the announcement by Premier Miton at the end of last year industry commentators said they believed AssetCo would be the slightly better fit 

Related Topics

More on Industry

Andrew Shepherd is CEO of Brooks Macdonald
Wealth managers

Brooks Macdonald funds under management grows 3.1% in quarter

£17.3bn at the end of December

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 13 January 2022 • 1 min read
Forest500 report shows financial instiutions are providing $5.5trn to 350 companies that have the most exposure to deforestation
ESG

Global asset managers taking no action to stop funding deforestation

Big names include BlackRock and Vanguard

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 13 January 2022 • 2 min read
Premier Miton's Mike O'Shea
Industry

Premier Miton suffers net outflows from open-ended funds in Q1 AUM update

Closing AUM remained flat

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 11 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

CEO Dirk Klee leaves Barclays Wealth for Bitcoin Suisse

07 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Barclays to restructure Wealth and Private Bank arms

10 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Head of product Nicola Eggers to replace Dirk Klee as Barclays Wealth CEO

07 January 2022 • 1 min read
04

Invesco look to merge two Causer and Read income funds

07 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

What an interest rate hike in February would mean for markets

06 January 2022 • 4 min read
06

Terry Smith slams Unilever over company's ESG focus

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot