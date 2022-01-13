WH Ireland hires wealth management head

Ford has also stepped down as an executive director on the company's board, but will remain a director with WH Ireland until January 31, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition of the wealth management business to Bishop.

In the role, Bishop will be resposnible for leading the next phase of the division's development to manage at least £3bn of discretionary funds under management at a 20% margin.

Prior to joining WH Ireland, Bishop was a senior member of UBS's wealth management business, having started his career as a founding employee of its UK domestic wealth management business in 2000.

He spent the early part of his career in Arthur Andersen's and PwC's tax divisions having graduated from the University of Southampton.

Phillip Wale, CEO of WH Ireland, said: "Michael brings with him great experience and expertise that matches our requirements as we build on Stephen's work. We have grown discretionary assets under management significantly, successfully completed our first acquisition and are strengthening our customer proposition to create real differentiation.

"His time at UBS across a number of different disciplines has given Michael a strong understanding of client needs, and we look forward to leveraging that expertise as we further enhance and differentiate our proposition of high quality capabilities, product and service based around best in class wealth planning. We expect Michael's appointment to enable us to make further progress towards delivering our ambition to manage at least £3bn of discretionary funds under management."