Industry calls for stringent labelling and consumer education to ensure SDR success

The AIC proposed that “demanding standards” should be set for any funds that make ESG claims.

In response to the Financial Conduct Authority's discussion paper Sustainability disclosure requirements and investment labels, the Association of Investment Companies proposed that "demanding standards" should be set for any funds that make environmental, sustainable or governance claims.

The trade body representing investment trusts also argued that product labels should distinguish between those focused on environmental sustainability and those targeting positive social change but acknowledged a fund could carry both label if it met "stringent" standards.

Richard Stone, chief executive of the AIC, argued that investors who buy ESG or sustainably-labelled investments expect them to make a difference, but too many ESG claims still "do not stand up to scrutiny".

"We believe the bar for investment products to call themselves sustainable should be set high enough to clearly differentiate them from other products," he said. "Product labels should be clear, and disclosures should be short and jargon-free."

He added that the same standards should be applied to all retail investments that fall under the PRIIPs and UCITS regimes.

FE fundinfo urged the regulator to provide a programme of education in order to ensure consumers "fully understand" the classifications and labels proposed by SDR.

Regulations manager at the firm Mikkel Bates warned that investor may not be fully cognisant of what terms such as ‘transitioning' or ‘aligned' may mean in relation to funds.

"Without further guidance for consumers, there is a risk that some funds could be shunned in error by investors who are seeking to avoid, in principle, those practices or sectors on which the managers seek to exert influence to change, through robust engagement policies," Bates explained.

He suggested that one potential solution would be building on the Investment Association's responsible investment framework, along with a consumer-facing factsheet produced by the FCA to ensure understanding of the new terms.

He added: "We are concerned about the number of different documents retail investors are given pre-sale, especially if the intention is to add an ESG factsheet to the list.

"The more documents that are added to the KIID/KID, suitability letter, marketing factsheet and other pre-sale information, the less likely consumers are to read any of them."

UKSIF warns 'lack of clarity' over SDR regulation could lead to delays in implementation

UKSIF, a member of the Disclosures and Labels Advisory Group (DLAG) advising the FCA on the sustainability disclosure framework, warned on Monday (10 January), that there are still issues to address regarding the UK's sustainable finance taxonomy.

CEO James Alexander told Investment Week that despite these issues - particularly regarding a "lack of clarity" over sustainability disclosure requirements - UKSIF has "confidence the [DLAG] group can help identify solutions to those areas we identify in our response requiring further consideration".

These solutions, he said, would help "further the drive to a more sustainable financial system".

Alexander added: "This includes promoting the effective use of the UK's ‘green taxonomy' as the main sustainability criteria for the SDR regime and labelling system, and in particular focusing on the need for appropriate sequencing to ensure SDR's smooth implementation for the sector."