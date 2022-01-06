AIC launches free guide to investment companies

Alongside the new handbook, the AIC has recently added a set of tutorials to the website.

It will provide accessible information for investors on the key concepts of investing generally, along with more specific guides relating to diversified funds and the workings of investment companies.

The guide replaces the previous iteration, updating both its information and accessibility, including a new section on venture capital trusts.

Richard Stone, chief executive of the Association of Investment Companies, said: "Interest in investing is arguably greater than ever among younger generations, and investment providers need to rise to the challenge of providing information in an accessible and comprehensible way.

"Our new guide to investment companies includes clear and simple explanations, with glossary videos to explain key terms. Beginning by assuming no previous knowledge of investing, it discusses the advantages of investing through diversified funds, then the benefits and risks that are specific to investment companies.

"We hope this guide will help more people feel confident about taking the first steps on their investing journey."