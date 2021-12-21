FCA extends 10% drop notification suspension again

The has extended the temporary measures for firms until the end of 2022 after findings from the HM Treasury's Wholesale Markets Review (WMR) indicated "support for removing or amending the requirement."

The "temporary" suspension of the rule was originally put in place following coronavirus restrictions that caused spikes of market volatility. During the early stages of the pandemic and subsequent market turbulence, the rule became burdensome on financial advisers and others as they had to report on multiple 10% portfolio drops. In March 2021, the FCA extended the suspension of the 10% drop until the end of this year.

The most recent extension was welcomed by the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association (PIMFA), which also called for longer-term reform.

"The announcement today from the FCA that it is extending the flexibility around the 10% depreciation notification rule for a further 12 months - first introduced in the wake of the Covid pandemic last year at the urging of PIMFA - is a welcome and sensible step given the impact the Omicron variant, and subsequent uncertainty it has caused, has had on markets in recent days," said the trade association.

"We have always been of the view that the 10% depreciation rule needs further reform in the longer term. This was always a rule that had more relevance for European Union financial markets than it did for the UK and our departure from the EU presents our industry, and the FCA with an opportunity to enact reforms that better fit our own domestic markets.

Throughout the extended period, the FCA said it will not take action for COBS 16A.4.3 UK for services offered to retail investors provided that the firm has:

issued at least one notification in the current reporting period, indicating to retail clients that their portfolio or position has decreased in value by at least 10%

informed these clients that they may not receive similar notifications should their portfolio or position values further decrease by 10% in the current reporting period

referred these clients to non-personalised communications, perhaps made available on public channels, that outline general updates on market conditions (these could contextualise potential drops in portfolio or position value to help consumers meet their objectives, rather than making impulse decisions about their investments) and

reminded clients how to check their portfolio value, and how to get in touch with the firm

In addition, the financial watchdog said firms must still pay due regards to the interests of their customers and treat them fairly, pay due regard to the information needs of their clients, and communicate information to them in a way which is clear, fair and not misleading.

The FCA added: "If we have concerns that potential serious misconduct may cause (or has caused) significant harm to consumers, then we will consider the appropriate response, which may include opening an investigation."