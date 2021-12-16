Morningstar data: UK funds see flat month in November

The sector saw flows from just one fund, the PUTM (Phoenix) Bothwell Global Bond fund, which saw a lump sum inflow of £3.2bn over the month.

Excluding that fund and money market funds, the sector saw a £112m net outflow, according to the data.

Aside from the PUTM Bothwell fund, fixed income strategies did see inflows, with investment-grade corporate bonds leading, followed by diversified and emerging-markets bond funds.

Passive equity vehicles saw substantial outflows of £2bn, however, and US equity funds lost out to their global and sustainable peers.

UK large-cap equity continues to lack favour with investors and the LF Lindsell Train UK Equity fund was amongst those with the highest net outflows once more.

At the start of this month, despite seeing earlier outflows of £743m, Lindsell Train's funds under management rose 3% in the six months to the end of September, sparking debate as to whether losses were indeed short-term.

Quilter Cheviot research: 6% of UK active funds outperformed in each of last five years

Performance this year on the firm's UK equity fund has been poor and investors have increasingly been withdrawing assets, according to Morningstar, though longer-term results appear solid.

L&G, Royal London and BlackRock trackers in this category were also amongst the least popular in the group.

A number of passive equity vehicles saw large net withdrawals, leading to a £2bn total net outflow, whereas sustainable vehicles saw £2.6bn in subscriptions as investor preference for the space continues.

Last month, FE Fundinfo data did revealed that UK equity funds did outperform their peers on ESG scores as a result of strong governance scores.