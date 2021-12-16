Bank of England interest rate decision a 'panic move' overshadowed by Covid uncertainty

Defying expectations again, the bank said current economic conditions met the criteria to increase UK interest rates, having recently been accused by the International Monetary Fund of "inaction" over inflation, which is set to peak at around 6% in April next year.

In the end, inflation concerns trumped Covid uncertainty and other pressures, leading to the Monetary Policy Committee to vote overwhelmingly in favour of an interest rate hike to 0.25%, with further rate increases on the horizon in 2022.

Bank of England surprises markets by hiking rates to 0.25%

Shafiq Shabir, head of electronic trading at Intertrader, said: "Even the shadow of uncertainty that Omicron has cast over financial markets was not enough to deter the MPC from hiking interest rates today, so strong is the concern about the surging cost of living.

"Unsettled by the UK's decade-high inflation - rising to levels it was not expecting until at least April - the bank has decided to act."

Many economists had been expecting rates to remain at record lows due to the emergence of Covid's latest ‘variant of concern' last month. As Omicron cases surge, the prospect of another lockdown in the UK remains on the cards.

Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, said the eight to one vote to raise interest rates was "surprising" given the ever-evolving Omicron situation and uncertainty over the near-term growth impact.

Nevertheless, he said there were "solid" reasons for immediate action. Mehdi highlighted that the labour market is tight, while Omicron has the potential to exacerbate supply-side constraints.

Fed expects to raise rates three times next year

"Ongoing upside inflation risks are likely to push the MPC into further action in 2022," he argued.

For Shabir, the question now remains over how much more action the bank will need to take in 2022, as well as the impact of increased interest rates on businesses which have seen "significant" increases in debt during the pandemic.

"As far as we are concerned, this marks somewhat of a watershed moment for the MPC, and we expect further rate rises to take place in 2022," he said.

At Goldman Sachs Asset Management, global fixed income macro strategist Gurpreet Gill suggested that the base rate will rise to 0.75% next year and remain "on hold for a prolonged period."

All the while, UK economic growth has slowed to a crawl, sinking to just 0.1% in October, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

The embattled Bank of England had been under mounting pressure over a decision on policy, which was galvanised on Wednesday (15 December) when the ONS published the UK's latest inflation figures just one day after the IMF had accused the bank of "inaction".

Although UK inflation is now at a ten-year high, hitting 5.1% in November, experts have warned that the peak is yet to come.

ECB begins cautious taper while holding rates

Earlier in September, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the MPC was prepared to raise interest rates before year-end if inflation continued to rise. In November, he admitted that he was "very uneasy" about rising inflation in the UK as it showed no signs of abating.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, highlighted that the threat of "ever-rising prices" finally outweighed the uncertainty surrounding Omicron.

"The announcement does look like a bit of a panic move - the Bank of England is probably regretting its decision not to move last month when Omicron was not even an issue," he said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Pottie, senior portfolio manager at Titan Asset Management, said unemployment data gave the MPC enough confidence to act, having defied expectations in November with no hike, despite increasing inflationary pressure.

"However, the record number of Covid cases and the ominous threat of a lockdown will weigh on growth forecasts going forward," he said.

Focus has now turned to when the next interest rate hike could be.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, stated: "The Bank of England has thrown out an anchor to try stop the fast currents of inflation taking the economy into more dangerous waters."

Why inflation will be higher and more problematic

She added: "Instead of battening down the hatches and waiting for the latest Covid storm to subside, they are taking action now to prevent an even sharper spiralling upwards of prices."

"All eyes are now on when the next rate rise could come in the UK. The chill winds of the new variant might not only cause a fresh contraction in output, but could also whip up prices even higher, by making supply chain snarl ups worse, particularly with a shift away from spending on services, to buying goods instead, with many people staying put in their homes once more."

Premier Miton Monthly Income fund manager Emma Mogford argued that by "getting on the front foot", the bank appears to be "strong" in the face of inflationary pressures. Indeed, it is the first major central bank worldwide to increase interest rates to combat rising inflation, which has become an endemic issue across the globe.

Following the interest rate announcement, Sterling reacted well and rallied against the US dollar. The FTSE 100 also rose in response to the bank's rate decision.