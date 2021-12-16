Bank of England surprises markets by hiking rates to 0.25%

The bank said that the economic conditions it had been waiting for to raise rates had been met, explaining that "the labour market is tight and has continued to tighten, and there are some signs of greater persistence in domestic cost and price pressures".

Most economists had been expecting rates to remain at its record low due to the emergence of the Omicron variant last month, which could potentially see the UK entering another lockdown.

Bank of England interest rate decision a 'panic move' overshadowed by Covid uncertainty

However, the MPC minutes said that while the Omicron variant "is likely to weigh on near-term activity, its impact on medium-term inflationary pressures is unclear at this stage," leaving the bank unable to ignore increasing inflationary pressures.

The bank also explained its decision by noting that "in response to news of the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant, global risky asset prices had fallen somewhat, but had since largely recovered."

The previous MPC meeting last month saw the bank's surprise decision to hold rates, despite indicating to markets that a hike was imminent. Consequently, the bank's governor Andrew Bailey was labelled the next ‘unreliable boyfriend'.

The bank now says it is expecting inflation "to remain around 5% through the majority of the winter period, and peak at around 6% in April 2022." The latter is one point higher than had been expected in last month's MPC minutes.

The minutes attribute this spike in April to "current developments in wholesale gas and electricity futures prices, which would feed into Ofgem's retail price caps from April".

UK sees highest inflation in over a decade

"Conditioned on the rising market path for bank rate at that time, CPI inflation had been projected to be a little above the 2% target in two years' time and just below the target at the end of the forecast period," the bank explained.

On Tuesday (14 December), the International Monetary Fund warned the bank against having to face "inaction bias" ahead of high inflation and urged the bank to hike rates before inflation reached a projected 5.5% in the spring. Dan Lane, senior analyst for Freetrade, wrote that "the IMF will be happy the BoE has taken their hint on board".

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said: "Despite this morning's PMI data and the extraordinary rise in Covid cases the Bank of England's clearly feels vindicated to raise interest rates just before Christmas.

"Given high, and rising, inflation, in part a result of the Bank's communication missteps creating a de-facto weaker sterling policy, it clearly felt it could no longer stay on the accelerator pedal despite the risks that are now out there in the economy."

The MPC also voted unanimously to both maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases at £20bn, and to maintain the stock of UK government bond purchases at £875bn.