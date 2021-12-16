IA report: Wealth managers show 'significant' interest in private assets despite barriers

Regulatory barriers and higher costs stand in way of private assets

According to the research, 80% of 24 surveyed wealth managers, with over £270bn of investment assets between them, already invest private assets for their clients to deliver greater diversification and return potential.

But operational and regulatory challenges hinder progress in the space and prevent greater allocations, the report stated.

Existing allocations are small and include private equity, real estate and infrastructure - assets that traditionally provide additional diversification, enhanced performance and an additional source of income.

HNW investors' demand driving private equity growth

Wealth managers are allocating, on average, just 5% of their total assets under management to private assets but predict greater allocations in the future as they look to enhance client outcomes.

The majority of the wealth managers surveyed, which represent around one quarter of UK wealth management assets, also expect demand from clients to increase.

But barriers to private asset investment include a lack of readily-available appropriate fund vehicles, regulation preventing sales to the wealthiest investors, and high costs, the research found.

The issue of liquidity expectations from clients also features.

Long-term asset funds (LTAF) facilitate investment in private assets and were developed in part to address the lack of appropriate vehicles in the space. They have been slated as a potential solution to private asset accessibility issues.

Wealth managers are aware of the funds' capabilities, with 71% of wealth managers surveyed reporting they had heard of LTAFs, though just one third said they were likely to invest in such a vehicle.

According to the Investment Association, this level of awareness was higher then expected given the structure was still being consulted on at the time of the research.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how the private wealth market would react to the LTAF.

The FCA has said it plans to consult on its distribution further.

"This research clearly shows that wealth managers are keen to diversify their clients' portfolios through greater access to private assets.

"While there are barriers to doing this, the new Long-Term Asset Fund could play an important part in starting to remove those constraints," said Jonathan Lipkin, director, policy, strategy and research at the Investment Association.

"A critical next step will be the evolution of distribution rules which currently remain fairly restrictive. As the first LTAFs come to market, and the FCA consults further, we hope to see more movement on distribution to allow private wealth clients and retail investors to fully benefit from this new fund structure."

David Genn, CEO at Goji, added: "While the LTAF does not necessarily represent a silver bullet for advisors seeking access to private equity, for fund managers who have not yet tapped into the high-net-worth market, the LTAF structure could represent a compelling starting point to reach this audience.

"When coupled with innovations that streamline back-office operations and deliver efficiencies that enable distribution at scale, we believe the launch of the LTAF represents an important milestone, as private assets are increasingly made available to a wider and more diverse audience."