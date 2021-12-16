Advertising Standards Authority rules crypto ads 'misleading'

The ASA has taken issue with the crypto industry, claiming there are "widespread" problems with it producing misleading and irresponsible adverts, the FT reported.

Coinbase and eToro are just two in a cohort of digital asset companies rebuked by the agency for breaching UK advertising standards in a slew of promotional adverts, online campaigns and endorsements by social media influencers.

Papa John's pizza chain is one company to have come under fire from the regulator, after it offered £10 back to customers in the form of crypto tokens in an advert, which the ASA said "trivialised" investing in risky crypto assets.

The regulator criticised firms for implying that crypto investing was "simple and suitable for anyone", when in fact advertising should reflect the reality - that digital asset trading is "sophisticated and complex" and has the potential to result in losses.

Back in July, the ASA warned that the misleading crypto market was a "red alert" priority and pledged to crackdown.

Miles Lockwood, director of complaints and investigations at the ASA, told the FT: "When we said ‘red alert' we meant it. Something has got to change fast in the online space."

The rulings made against the group of firms marks an important precedent for the digital asset industry.

Lockwood warned that those who did not fall in line now may have their cases referred to the Competition and Markets Authority where prosecution may take place.

The ASA told the FT it "deliberately" chose a set of cases to set clear standards for the sector, particularly around online ads.

Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Nikhil Rathi told MPs on the Treasury select committee last week: "We are expecting to get some new powers around financial promotions and crypto assets."